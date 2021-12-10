Police are investigating a suspicious death following an incident at a residential building in Midtown on Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious incident at a residential building in the area of Redpath and Eglinton avenues shortly after 2 p.m.

Officers tried to enter a unit but a man, who was reportedly in crisis, was refusing entry to the officers, according to police.

On Friday morning, police said a person was located deceased inside the unit.

Police said the deceased person is not the same person who appeared to be in crisis.

The death is considered suspicious, police said.

No further details on the victim or suspects have been released.

This is a developing news story.