Toronto police investigating suspicious death after woman fatally struck by train
A woman is dead after being struck by a train near Toronto’s Weston GO/UP station and police are investigating the death as suspicious.
At around 5:50 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a person struck by a train at Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Investigators say they don't know if the incident was intentional or accidential.
Metrolinx says an UP Express train was involved in the incident.
“Sadly a confirmed fatality,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted on Monday. “Thinking about the family and our crew and all those involved in [the] investigation.”
UP Express service was suspended this morning but has since resumed as of 8 a.m.