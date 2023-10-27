Toronto police investigating shots fired near Jane and Finch

Toronto police are investigating following reports of shots fired overnight near Jane and Finch.

Police say a firearm discharged at around 12:37 a.m. on Friday, near the intersection of Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive.

The occupants of a vehicle in the area were shot at, according to police. Bullets damaged the vehicle, but no physical injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled the area in a dark SUV.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.