Toronto police investigating separate stabbings in North York, Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after two people were stabbed in separate incidents in North York and Scarborough Sunday afternoon.

At around 4:40 p.m., police were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East for reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a man in his 30s to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was stabbed in the back, police said.

Speaking to the media outside 33 Division on Sunday night, Insp. Suzanne Redman provided some insights about who may be responsible.

"Suspect descriptions at this point are are very vague, but are eight males in two dark cars," she said, adding at this time police are "actively reviewing video and interviewing witnesses."

Police had previously said that a suspect fled in an unknown direction in a vehicle, which they described as "possibly" a black Honda Civic.

"I don't believe the it was a random incident and as a result, I don't believe the public at large is in danger," she added.

Around 5:20 p.m., another person, identified by Redman as a male "youth," was stabbed in the abdomen Scarborough's Golden Mile area, near Eglinton Avenue East and Thermos Road, just west of Birchmount Road.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at 5:23 p.m.

According to investigators, a man was stabbed in the abdomen. He was also taken to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Redman said that another youth was taken into custody at the scene a short time later.

Both investigations are ongoing and are not related.

Anyone with further information is being urged to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.