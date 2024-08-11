TORONTO
Toronto

Toronto police investigating hate-motivated assault at St. Clair Station, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police
Toronto police’s hate crimes unit is seeking help to locate two suspects who allegedly assaulted a number of victims at St. Clair subway station late last month.

The incident happened on July 26.

Toronto police said they were called to St. Clair Station, at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators said that the suspects and an unspecified number of victims were onboard a subway train when the suspects got into an altercation with the victims and assaulted them.

The suspects were last observed leaving the station.

Police said that one of the victims sought medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a Black female with a heavy build, approximately 16 years old, and five foot two with short blonde hair. She also has a tattoo of a cross on their right hand, police said.

The second suspect is described as female with light skin and a thin build, approximately 16 years old, five foot two, brown curly hair with a scar on face and a tattoo on the left side of her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

