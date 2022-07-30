Toronto police investigating early morning shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating an overnight shooting in north Scarborough.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. in the Milliken area, near McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue.

Police said there were reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Officers dispatched to the scene found a man in his 30s who has been shot. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening, they said.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-4200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.