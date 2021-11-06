TORONTO -- Police are investigating a collision on the Don Valley Parkway where one person had to be extricated from a vehicle on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., first responders attended to a collision on the Don Valley Parkway North at Dundas Street East.

Police said a vehicle flipped over on the northbound DVP.

A man had to be extricated from the vehicle and he was transported to hospital with serious injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The cause of the collision is unclear.

The right lane on the DVP is blocked as police investigate.

It is unknown when the lane will reopen.