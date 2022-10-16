Toronto police investigating after 'multiple fires set at different locations' on Bathurst Street

Someone has reportedly set multiple fires at different locations on Bathurst Street in North York.

Toronto police said shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday they were notified of a fire near Bathurst Street and McAllister Road, which is just south of Shephard Avenue West.

According to Toronto fire, there was a report of light smoke in the area of 4300 Bathurst St., but no fire located. Firefighters also located a shed fire at that location between Reiner and McAllister roads.

Police are currently “on scene with an individual,” they told CP24.

Toronto fire said a third small fire was also “quickly extinguished” in a lobby vestibule at 4266 Bathurst St.

In total, four fires were set in the area of Bathurst Street, south of Shepahrd Avenue West, police said. Details were not imediately available about the fourth incident.

No one was injured in any of the fires, Toronto paramedics confirmed.

Bathurst Street is currently closed in that immediate area and motorists and public transit users are being advised to consider alternate routes of travel at this time.

Toronto police said they're now "actively searching" for the person responsible and are asking anyone in the area that may have video surveillance or anyone driving in the area at the time who has dash cam footage to contact them at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.