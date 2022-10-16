Toronto police investigating after 'multiple fires set at different locations' on Bathurst Street
Someone has reportedly set multiple fires at different locations on Bathurst Street in North York.
Toronto police said shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday they were notified of a fire near Bathurst Street and McAllister Road, which is just south of Shephard Avenue West.
According to Toronto fire, there was a report of light smoke in the area of 4300 Bathurst St., but no fire located. Firefighters also located a shed fire at that location between Reiner and McAllister roads.
Police are currently “on scene with an individual,” they told CP24.
Toronto fire said a third small fire was also “quickly extinguished” in a lobby vestibule at 4266 Bathurst St.
In total, four fires were set in the area of Bathurst Street, south of Shepahrd Avenue West, police said. Details were not imediately available about the fourth incident.
No one was injured in any of the fires, Toronto paramedics confirmed.
Bathurst Street is currently closed in that immediate area and motorists and public transit users are being advised to consider alternate routes of travel at this time.
Toronto police said they're now "actively searching" for the person responsible and are asking anyone in the area that may have video surveillance or anyone driving in the area at the time who has dash cam footage to contact them at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia launches criminal probe after 11 recruits shot dead
Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday.
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk
Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor's office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists. Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, injuring six people.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
Sask. Premier Scott Moe looks to follow Quebec’s lead in push for more provincial autonomy
In a push for more provincial autonomy to develop its natural resources, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he may follow Quebec’s lead and make unilateral changes to the Constitution.
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Canadian arenas improving to combat temperature changes
In the case of ice rinks, refrigeration has historically meant moving the 'waste heat' outdoors through a coolant system. That's an increasingly big challenge as Canadian arena operators have to run their ice plants longer and at higher power to counteract warmer outdoor temperatures while also trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and not add to the warmer environment.
Montreal
-
Electric or bust: A snapshot of recent EV and battery announcements in Quebec and Ontario
In the last 19 months, 10 new investments in critical mineral mining, battery and electric vehicle production have been announced in Ontario and Quebec. Canada has development agreements with two of Germany's biggest automakers who don't have a presence in Canada beyond dealerships.
-
Man knocked unconscious during Montreal police intervention, watchdog investigating
Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating an Montreal police (SPVM) intervention conducted Sunday morning, where a man lost consciousness after being forcibly restrained.
-
Quebec author Simon Roy receives medically-assisted dying after battle with brain cancer
After battling brain cancer, Quebec author Simon Roy received medical assistance in dying Saturday afternoon, Éditions du Boréal said in a statement.
London
-
‘Our Long Struggle for Home’: Camp Ipperwash residents tell personal stories in new book
Nearly 30 years after members of Stoney Point First Nation began an occupation of Camp Ipperwash, only about 50 people remain living at the former Military Training Centre in Lambton County.
-
Local rally for Ukraine calls for more military help
More than 100 gathered at London’s Victoria Park to support Ukraine Saturday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
Kitchener
-
One dead after collision near New Hamburg
A 22-year-old Wilmot Township woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 5 and Punkeydoodles Avenue on Saturday.
-
Funeral date announced for two police officers killed in Innisfil
A joint funeral date for two members of South Simcoe Police Service killed last week in the line of duty has been announced.
-
Memorial held in skatepark in honour of recently deceased Kitchener, Ont. woman
On a sunny Saturday afternoon in Waterloo Park, the sounds of skateboards gliding across pavement filled the park as family and friends of Jaqueline McDermott gathered to remember the young woman.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay council candidate not withdrawing nomination in wake of criminal charges; "I don’t believe in violence"
North Bay city council candidate Sheldon Forgette is not withdrawing his nomination for the upcoming election, despite currently facing multiple criminal charges.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
-
Moosonee assault victim dies, murder charges laid
The 15-year-old victim of the serious assault on Oct. 6 in Moosonee, Ont. has died in hospital from their injuries; murder charges have been filed.
Ottawa
-
Meet the candidates for school board trustee in Ottawa's municipal election
When Ottawa voters head to the polls on Oct. 24 to vote for mayor and councillor, they will also be marking the ballot for a school board trustee.
-
Wolfe Island ferry to be out of service Sunday afternoon due to staff shortage
The Wolfe Islander III ferry between Wolfe Island and Kingston will be out of service this afternoon.
-
Two people suffer serious injuries in two-vehicle crash in Barrhaven
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Borrisokane Road, between Flagstaff Drive and Strandherd Drive, just before 9 a.m. Saturday.
Windsor
-
South Windsor fire deemed deliberate, police launch arson investigation
Police are investigating an arson after finding a Molotov cocktail inside a South Windsor business following an overnight fire Sunday.
-
Final day of advance voting ahead of Windsor municipal election
Windsor residents can drive-thru and vote on Sunday for the final time ahead of Election Day.
-
Harrow woman overcomes eating disorder to run in Detroit Free Press Marathon
A 29-year-old Harrow woman is ready to take on the Detroit Free Press Marathon for the first time, but it was a journey to get to this point.
Barrie
-
Funeral plans finalized for fallen officers
Funeral arrangements for the two South Simcoe Police officers killed in the line of duty this week have been finalized.
-
Innisfil residents pay their respects to two officers killed in the line of duty
Dozens gathered in Innisfil to pay their respects to two fallen officers and offer support to those in mourning.
-
Three people charged after stolen vehicle strikes Orillia home
Orillia OPP have charged three people after a stolen vehicle crashed into a home early Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton police arrest suspect after shooting on Rotary Drive in Sydney
Cape Breton Regional Police has arrested a suspect following a shooting in Sydney.
-
'My friends, they died. For what?': Ukrainians in Halifax protest war
Two-dozen Ukrainians gathered in Halifax’s Peace and Friendship Park Saturday afternoon to protest the war in their home country.
-
Cardy’s letter puts French immersion reform back on N.B.’s front-burner
Dominic Cardy’s messy resignation from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs’ cabinet is setting the stage for French immersion reform to recur as one of the province’s signature controversies.
Calgary
-
Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3
It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years.
-
Edmontonians honour the defenders of Ukraine on national holiday
Edmontonians gathered at the Alberta Legislature on Friday in a show of support on the Day of Defenders, a national holiday in Ukraine.
-
60 people forced out of commercial building in Saturday morning fire
An investigation is underway following a Saturday morning structure fire at a large commercial building in southeast Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Anishinaabe comedian's 10-part series premieres on CTV Comedy Channel
Nestled somewhere in the vast boreal forest in northern Manitoba is the remote community of Grouse Lake First Nation. The small, fly-in community lives by its own rules and is home to a tight-knit group of family and friends, not unlike many First Nations across the country.
-
Dynamic defence powers B.C. Lions to 40-32 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Rick Campbell was proud of the perseverance his B.C. Lions showed on Saturday. Up against the league-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Lions faltered late but held on for a crucial 40-32 victory.
-
Policing, social supports major topics at mayoral forum for newcomers
Eight out of eleven mayoral candidates met at a unique forum focusing on issues surrounding newcomers and immigrants Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
-
'You sent a very big message': Brenda Locke wins Surrey mayor's race
Brenda Locke has defeated Doug McCallum to become the next mayor of Surrey, the CTV News Decision Desk has declared.
-
Last-minute drama in tight Surrey mayoral race
It was a rollercoaster of a night for supporters Doug McCallum and the Safe Surrey Coalition.
Edmonton
-
Ralph's Handi Mart closes after 35 years of sustaining Strathearn community
Saturday marked the end of an era for the Saleh family and Edmonton's Strathearn community as Ralph's Handi Mart closed its doors.
-
Elks lose 28-23 at home again after Argos late push
The Edmonton Elks continue to find ways to lose home games.
-
Family, northern Alberta community in shock after 7-month-old's homicide
The family of a seven-month-old baby boy who died in High Prairie last week is speaking about their loss.