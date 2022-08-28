Toronto police investigating after man stabbed in Scarborough early Sunday morning

Toronto police are probing an early-morning stabbing in Scarborough.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Amberjack Boulevard and Bellamy Road North, near Brimorton Drive.

Police said when they arrived at the scene roughly 30 minutes later they found no victim.

A man showed up a short time later at a nearby hospital seeking help for stab wounds or cuts to the neck, police said.

The victim remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An area on Amberjack Boulevard remains cordoned off as police investigate.

So far, Toronto police do not have a suspect description.

More to come.