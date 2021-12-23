Advertisement
Toronto police investigating after fatal shooting in North York
Published Thursday, December 23, 2021 10:20PM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 23, 2021 10:20PM EST
A person is dead following a shooting in North York Thursday evening.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Toronto police responded to a shooting in the area of Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue.
Toronto Paramedics say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not been identified.
No information on suspects has been released.
The homicide unit has been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.