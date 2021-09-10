TORONTO -- Toronto police are investigating after a child was allegedly left on a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received a call from parents about their missing child.

Police confirmed to CP24 that there was an incident involving a bus driver and a child.

No further details have been released.

School bus company Stock Transportation said it is also investigating the incident.

“Our driver has been removed from service until the investigation has been completed,” a spokesperson told CP24.

No charges have been laid at this point in time.

Thursday was the first day back to class for students in Toronto, Peel, York and Durham.

This is a developing news story.