Toronto police investigate fatal shooting at Etobicoke plaza
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 5:28AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 20, 2021 5:28AM EDT
TORONTO -- One person is dead following a shooting at a plaza in Etobicoke shortly after midnight.
Police say they were called to Westown Plaza, located near Dixon Road and Islington Avenue, at around 12:07 for a reported shooting.
Officers responding to the scene located a victim suffering from serious gunshot wounds and attempted CPR, police said in a tweet.
The victim was later pronounced dead on scene and homicide detectives are now investigating.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit.