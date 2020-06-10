Advertisement
Toronto News | Weather & Traffic | CTV News Toronto
Toronto police identify victim of deadly shooting in Leaside, suspects at large
Maaz Jogiyat, 20, of Toronto died in hospital after he was critically injured during a shooting in Toronto Tuesday evening. (Toronto Police Service/ Peter Muscat)
TORONTO -- Police have identified the man killed in a shooting in Toronto’s east-end Tuesday evening as they search for the suspect vehicle.
The incident happened in the area of Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. while the victims were sitting in a parked vehicle, police said.
The suspects approached the victims in a separate vehicle and began shooting in their direction.
Witnesses in the area said they heard five to six shots before people began running in all different directions.
A 20-year-old man was struck and sustained critical injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died, police said.
A 20-year-old man was also struck during the incident and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have identified the deceased as Maaz Jogiyat of Toronto.
The suspect vehicle is described as a dark coloured, 4-door SUV last seen travelling northbound on Brentcliffe Road towards Eglinton Avenue West.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Toronto police directly at 416-808-7400. Anonymous tips can also be submit through crime stopper at or online4 16-222-TIPS (8477).
With files from Joshua Freeman.