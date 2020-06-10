TORONTO -- Police have identified the man killed in a shooting in Toronto’s east-end Tuesday evening as they search for the suspect vehicle.

The incident happened in the area of Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. while the victims were sitting in a parked vehicle, police said.

The suspects approached the victims in a separate vehicle and began shooting in their direction.

Witnesses in the area said they heard five to six shots before people began running in all different directions.

A 20-year-old man was struck and sustained critical injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died, police said.

A 20-year-old man was also struck during the incident and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified the deceased as Maaz Jogiyat of Toronto.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark coloured, 4-door SUV last seen travelling northbound on Brentcliffe Road towards Eglinton Avenue West.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Toronto police directly at 416-808-7400. Anonymous tips can also be submit through crime stopper at or online4 16-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Joshua Freeman.