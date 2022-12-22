Toronto police identify suspect wanted in TTC assault investigation

Toronto police have identified a man wanted after a person was assaulted on a TTC streetcar last month.

On Nov. 20, police say a passenger was on a westbound TTC streetcar in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street when they were approached by a man not known to them.

The man assaulted the passenger and then fled the streetcar, police said.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Cardinal Lincoln Glennie.

He is wanted for two counts of assault, six counts of mischief/damage property under $5,000, mischief/obstruct property under $5,000 and three counts of fail to comply with release order.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Glennie’s whereabouts to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

The assault is one of several violent incidents that have happened recently on the transit network, including a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death on a train near High Park station and a TTC operator who was assaulted at the Long Branch Loop in Etobicoke.