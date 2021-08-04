Advertisement
Toronto police identify man stabbed to death in Regent Park

TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified a man stabbed to death in Regent Park last week.
Investigators say 51-year-old Toronto resident Yan Qing Sun was involved in an altercation with another man in the area of Gerrard and River streets at around 2:30 a.m. on July 28.
Police say during the fight, Sun was stabbed and suffered traumatic injuries as a result.
He was rushed to hospital for treatment but later died.
One man was arrested at the scene and police later confirmed that 34-year-old Shalender Singh was charged in connection with the homicide.
Singh faces one count of first-degree murder in the deadly attack.
Police are asking anyone with information about the victim’s movements just before the homicide to contact investigators.