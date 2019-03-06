

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as a 47-year-old man.

Jason Otis Lewis was found unconscious and not breathing when emergency crews arrived at a residence on Broadway Avenue, which is in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue, on Monday at around 2 p.m.

Investigators said lifesaving efforts were conducted by paramedics at the time but the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he sustained injuries that were the result of blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled a homicide.

This is the city's 11th homicide of the year.

Quentin Luke Lewis, 42, was arrested in connection with this investigation on Monday. The charges he will be facing are not yet known as officers say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).