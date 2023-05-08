Toronto police identify male suspect after two women stabbed in Chinatown
Toronto police have identified a suspect after two women were injured in separate stabbings in Chinatown over the weekend.
Police said the two incidents happened on Spadina Avenue, near Cecil Avenue and Dundas Street West, between noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
In the first case, a 75-year-old woman was walking when she was approached by an unknown man from behind.
Police said the suspect stabbed her on the left side of her neck with a sharp object.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. Meanwhile, the suspect fled on foot.
Shortly after, another woman was assaulted. Police said she was walking when a man approached and stabbed her in the right arm with an unidentified sharp object.
The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was last seen taking off in a southbound direction, police said.
Police believe the same suspect, whom they have since identified as 30-year-old Tyrel Lindo-Mascoe, of Toronto, is responsible for the two incidents. He is wanted for assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.
Lindo-Mascoe was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater, light-coloured pants and green New Balance shoes with a green “N” on the sides.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400, 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
