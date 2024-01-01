TORONTO
    • Toronto police identify 41-year-old who died in downtown shelter stabbing

    Toronto police have identified a 41-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at a downtown shelter over the weekend.

    The incident took place on Dec. 30 around 2 a.m. near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Toronto officials confirmed the stabbing had occurred at a city-funded shelter operated by Homes First.

    According to police, when officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

    They performed life-saving measures and transported him to the hospital, but he was shortly pronounced dead.

    On Monday, investigators identified the victim as Toronto resident Liam Keddy.

    Liam Keddy, 41, is seen in this undated photograph provided by Toronto police.

    A 25-year-old suspect, identified as Malik Kondell, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder.

    It’s unclear what led to the incident or what involvement either party had with the shelter.

