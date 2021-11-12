TORONTO -- Toronto police say a 36-year-old woman is the victim of a homicide that took place early Friday morning.

Police said they responded to a medical call at a residence located at 3988 Ellesmere Road at around 3:10 a.m.

A woman was found at the residence with trauma to her body, officers said in a news release Friday night.

The woman identified as Nabila Aminzadah of Toronto was transported to hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said a man, 24-year-old Carland Walker of Toronto, was arrested at the scene, and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Walker attended court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Friday.