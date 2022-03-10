Toronto police ID body pulled from Humber River as Six Nations woman; homicide unit investigating

Ruth Ann Longboat, 56, was found dead in the Humber River in Toronto on March 8, 2022. A homicide investigation is now underway into her death. (Toronto Police Service) Ruth Ann Longboat, 56, was found dead in the Humber River in Toronto on March 8, 2022. A homicide investigation is now underway into her death. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up

Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city of Mariupol on Thursday, while satellite photos showed that a massive convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital split up and fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces moved into firing positions.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton