

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto Police Service is hoping that jingle bells will help prevent the theft of purses and wallets this holiday season.

The initiative is called “Operation Jingle” and involves what police call a simple and effective way to prevent distraction theft in busy shopping centres.

Officers from Toronto Police Service’s 41 Division will be visiting various locations to hand out small bells that shoppers can attach to their wallets. Police are hoping the ringing of the bells would alert a potential victim to a theft.

Const. Mark McCabe said that thieves often target seniors, particularly older women, around the holidays.

“Sometimes it is just the one person, sometimes it is two people, but usually what will happen is a suspect will ask a question. It could be as simple as directions to the doctors, pharmacy, grocery store and while you are trying to help that person, sometimes the other suspects will move in and perhaps reach in to your purse and take a wallet out,” he said.

Shoppers at Eglinton Square Shopping Centre, near Eglinton Avenue and Pharmacy Avenue, appeared to be receptive of the giveaway.

“It’s noisy and I think it’s a deterrent to thieves,” one shopper said. “Anything to help seniors and to keep the thieves away.”

McCabe said that distraction thefts often have serious consequences for the victims, especially if they are elderly.

“If they become a victim, their confidence level goes down and the last thing we want to see is that they are in isolation because they are afraid to go out and go about their daily routine, go to the doctors or going to the grocery store.”

Officers will also be speaking to shoppers to raise awareness about distraction thefts and personal safety during the holidays.