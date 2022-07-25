Toronto police, family of senior missing for two weeks appeal for public’s help

People across Toronto and beyond are being asked to check their backyards, garages, sheds or “anywhere that a person may be able to take shelter” for a 76-year-old Portuguese man who went missing two weeks ago.

Antonio Madeira, a resident of west Toronto’s Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood for more than four decades, was last seen on Tuesday, July 12, sometime between 10:30 and 11 a.m., near Winona Drive and Mulberry Crescent.

Described as five-foot-five and 150 pounds with a thin build, a tanned complexion, hazel eyes, balding short white hair, and a full white beard. Madeira, who walks with a slight but distinct limp and often clasps his hands behind his back, was last seen wearing a dark or black jacket with a distinctive large white stripe on each arm, light khaki pants, white or light-colour shoes, and a multi-coloured baseball cap. He was also carrying his wallet and keys.

This afternoon outside 13 Division, Const. Laura Brabant along with the man’s son, Michael, appealed for the public’s help.

“We are appealing to all members of the community, both in Toronto and outside of Toronto, if you spot Mr. Madeira, please contact police immediately,” said Brabant, adding Det. Chris Monk from 13 Division and his team have been working “tirelessly, around the clock” to locate this missing person.

“We’re also asking, if you live in this community or in this area, if you have security surveillance or door cams/dashcam footage, check your video footage, it may be of use for us if you suspect that you see the some Mr. Madeira on your cameras.”

Michael Madeira and his family have been worried sick since their loved one disappeared.

“He’s been missing now essentially two weeks. This is unlike him,” Michael said of his father, who is known to take daily walks in the Oakwood-Vaughan area.

“This is obviously very concerning. …. There’s been a heatwave, storms.”

Michael said his father may have undiagnosed dementia and could be anywhere in the city at this point.

Like Brabant, he asked people to check their yards, garages, even around unexpected places like factories where a person could find a spot to seek shelter from the elements.

“It’s just really hard right now so we’re just waiting for all the help we can get from any where or anyone,” he said.

Both police and Madeira’s son said he will likely appear dishevelled and may be confused and afraid.

Madeira may also possibly be a bit quiet, Michael said, as he speaks Portuguese and understands Spanish and Italian, but struggles with English.

Brabant asked anyone who locates or sees Madeira to contact police and, if possible, stay with him until they arrive.

She said investigators are continuing to follow up on any tips or possible sightings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 13 Division at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

People can also contact Michael Madeira directly at 647-282-8439 if they have any information or if they see his father.