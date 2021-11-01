TORONTO -- Toronto police are experiencing a phone line outage, but their emergency number is still up and running.

According to a public advisory issued just before noon, officers said some calls to the Toronto Police Service (TPS) non-emergency number (416-808-2222) are not coming through.

However, their 9-1-1 emergency line is still operating.

“Please be patient as we fix this problem,” TPS wrote in a social media post.

Toronto police describe their non-emergency line as a place people can call when they require police assistance, such as reporting thefts, vandalism or fraud, but are not necessarily considered an emergency situation.