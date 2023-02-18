Toronto police executing warrant when 2 men fell from 7th floor balcony in Liberty Village: SIU

Two men fell from the balcony of an apartment in Liberty Village as police were executing a warrant on Friday evening, Ontario’s police watchdog said.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) provided more details on Saturday about the circumstances that led to the two men being seriously injured.

In a news release, the SIU said Toronto police’s Gun and Gang Task Force and the Emergency Task Force (ETF) attended 65 Liberty Street East at around 9:15 p.m. to carry out a warrant at a unit on the 7th floor.

“Shortly after the ETF breached the unit door, two men went over the balcony,” the SIU said.

One of the men, a 31-year-old, landed on the 4th floor while the other, a 27-year-old, landed on the ground.

They were transported to the hospital, where they remain in intensive care.

The SIU said five investigators had been assigned to the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.