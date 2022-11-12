Toronto police dealing with robbery suspects barricaded inside west-end store

Toronto police say they are dealing with a situation in the city’s west end involving alleged robbery suspects barricaded inside a pawnshop store.

Officers were initially called to the store located near Queen Street West and Gladstone Avenue, east of Dufferin Street, at 5:18 p.m. for a robbery.

Police say there are at least three suspects involved, and they are currently locked inside the store.

“Whether by choice or by accident, we’re not sure yet,” police said.

The negotiating team has been called and will be arriving shortly.

“We’ll start the business of trying to talk to these guys or people in there to see what it is that we can do for them,” police said, adding that they expect it to be a “very slow and measured process.”

Meanwhile, police say the owners and customers were able to leave the store and are safe and accounted for.

A perimeter has been set up, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Queen Street West is closed to traffic between Dufferin Street and Northcote Avenue.