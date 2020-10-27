TORONTO -- Toronto police are urging for the public's help in finding a woman who disappeared 28 years ago.

Gloria Jean Abotossaway, who is also known as Marty, was last seen in Toronto when she was 27 years old on Feb. 14, 1992. Abotossaway is a single mother and she would be 57 years old today.

She was a member of the Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nations, also known as Sucker Creek First Nations in Little Current, Manitoulin.

On the same night of her disappearance, David Marlatt was killed in Abotossaway’s apartment, police say.

Two men have been charged and convicted for his death.

Officers spoke with Abotossaway that night and it was determined that she was not involved. Police say she went missing shortly after.

Police say the reason for her disappearance is still unknown but investigators are trying to determine if it was a result of the homicide.

Abotossaway is described as standing at 5’2", 130 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have released a photo of Abotossaway when she was 18 years old, as well as two artist renditions of what investigators believe she would look like today.