Toronto police continue to search for suspects after man fatally shot outside Scotiabank Arena
Toronto police are continuing to search for suspects after a man was fatally shot outside the main doors of Scotiabank Arena Saturday night.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Toronto police said they responded to “multiple” calls of people reporting hearing the sound of gunshots being fired in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard, which is near an entrance to Union Station.
According to Duty Insp. Paul Krawczyk, officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim lying on the ground.
The victim, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was pronounced dead a short time later.
Witnesses told police they saw one suspect fleeing south toward Lake Shore Boulevard and another seen fleeing into Union Station.
As a result, Union Station was locked down and TTC/Metrolinx train service was temporarily suspended, he said. All trains resumed running around 9:30 p.m.
Police scoured the area for the suspects, but were unsuccessful in locating them.
“We have since cleared Union Station and full service has resumed, train service for TTC and for Metrolinx. So I want people to know that they can get home safely,” Krawczyk told reporters at the scene around 10 p.m. Saturday.
He said police believe this incident, which happened as thousands of people were in the downtown core for several weekend events including a Blue Jays game and the Honda Indy Toronto, is not a random one.
“I understand that this would be very concerning for the public, to happen in such a public spot at 7:30 in the evening shortly after a Blue Jays game gets out,” he said.
“I want you to know that from the preliminary investigation – and again it’s very early on – it appears it is a targeted shooting so I don’t believe there is a further public risk at this time.”
No arrests have been made so far.
Police have also not provided any suspect information.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police’s homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
-with files from Josh Freeman
