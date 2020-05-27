TORONTO -- Toronto police are continuing to investigate a “very brazen” deadly shooting that took place in the city’s downtown core on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of King Street and Blue Jays Way just after 4 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 21-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Responding paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet released the victim’s identity.

Two other people were also struck by gunfire at the time, a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman. They were both transported to hospital from the scene and are expected to survive.

Police said the woman appears to have had nothing to do with this and was an innocent bystander.

The shooting took place outside the Bisha Hotel & Residences. The building is in a densely-populated area that even amid COVID-19 restrictions sees a high volume of pedestrian traffic.

On Wednesday morning, the area remained filled with police tape and bullet holes as investigators continue to comb through any remaining evidence.

A firearm was recovered at the scene on Tuesday, police said.

No arrests have been made thus far and no suspect descriptions have been released, but Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said on Tuesday night that the case is “very solvable.”

He said the fatal shooting is believed to be a targeted attack as initial evidence obtained at the scene indicated that the suspects were waiting in a vehicle for around 40 minutes prior to gunfire erupting.

The shooter exited the passenger side of the suspect vehicle, opened fire, and then got back in the car, Saunders said.

The suspect vehicle has been described by investigators as possibly being a blue Volkswagen Tiguan. Police said it was last seen heading southbound on Blue Jays Way before turning westbound on Front Street and then northbound on Spadina Avenue.

It is not yet clear what the relationship between the suspects and the victims who were targeted is.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to come forward.