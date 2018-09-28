

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police Chief Mark Saunders is expected to face questions today over reports that the number of gun and gang task force and drug squad members is shrinking due to staff “realignment.”

The Globe and Mail reported on Thursday night that the current number of drug teams would be cut from six to four, and the number of gun and gang units would go down from six to four due to the realignment.

In a statement provided to CP24, TPS Spokesperson Meaghan Gray said that the changes are necessary as the units “have seen a reduction in numbers as members retire, resign and move around to other units.”

Mayor John Tory, however, has expressed concerns with the move.

On Friday morning he told CP24 that he plans to attend today’s TPS board meeting to hear directly from the chief on why the changes are being made.

“It appears as though less resources are being applied to guns and gangs and drugs at a time that we have a real challenge in the city so I am going to go to the meeting this morning to ask questions and certainly to indicate my profound disagreement with any suggestion that we should be applying fewer resources, especially at a time when we as a city council and the province have given more money to police,” he said. “I think we intend for that money to be applied, as the police chiefs deems appropriate, to fighting gangs and guns.”

The Progressive Conservative government has committed $25 million over five years to help address a spike in gun violence in Toronto and Tory has said that he will push for city council to match that investment if re-elected next month.

He said that while staffing decisions are made by the police brass and not board members, he said that he certainly has a right and responsibility to ask questions.

“I certainly don’t think it is time that we should be reducing the resources to deal with guns and gangs and drugs so let’s start there. It may well be this reorganization doesn’t have that effect but our job as a board is to oversee these things and ask questions and that is certainly what I will do as mayor,” he said.

There have been 81 homicides so far this year compared to 66 in 2017.