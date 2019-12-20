TORONTO -- Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is holding a year-end news conference on Friday morning where he is expected to address the issue of gun violence in the city.

A news release issued on Thursday announcing the news conference did not specifically note what Saunders will be talking about, but he will likely address the significant reduction in the number of homicides this year compared to last, while the city saw a spike in shootings.

The Chief is expected to provide opening remarks at the news conference before taking questions from reporters.

So far this year, there have been 68 homicides in Toronto. Last year, the city saw a record 96.

The number of shootings, meanwhile, has been on the rise in 2019 with 464 incidents so far, compared to 399 this time last year.

The news conference will be held at Toronto Police Headquarters and is expected to begin at 10 a.m.