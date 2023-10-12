Toronto police chief to hold news conference on security

Toronto's police chief is set to hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss "safety and security in Toronto" a day after the force said it was aware of "global online threats."

Toronto police said the chief's comments will expand on Wednesday's statement, which said that the police service "continuously monitors world events to assess how they may impact the safety and security of Toronto residents."

The force also reiterated that it has stepped up patrols around places of worship, including synagogues and mosques, in the wake of deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead.

Hamas on Saturday unleashed an unprecedented surprise attack against Israeli citizens, slaughtering people at a music festival and in their homes and carting off civilians as hostages. Israel has responded with a devastating bombardment of the Gaza Strip with the aim of decimating the organization.

There have been rallies and demonstrations around the world in the wake of the fighting, including two large ones in Toronto on Monday. Four counter- protesters were arrested at a rally for Israel, but the demonstrations have largely occurred without incident.

TPS said it is also working closely with federal and provincial law-enforcement agencies to ensure coordination and information sharing.

The force also said Wednesday that "hateful behaviour and criminality will not be tolerated."

The chief's news conference is set to get underway at 11 a.m. You can watch it live at CTVNewsToronto.ca or on the CTV News app.