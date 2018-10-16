

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police Chief Mark Saunders has invited union leaders to participate in a discussion about a contentious policy which restricts officers from consuming cannabis within 28 days of reporting for active duty.

In a statement released hours prior to the legalization of cannabis at midnight, Saunders said that he is willing to keep an “open mind” about the force’s interim policy on the consumption of cannabis, which he notes “emerged after months of consideration and research.”

To that end, Saunders said that he has asked the Toronto Police Association to participate in the service’s working group on cannabis, which helped craft the interim policy.

The TPA, which represents nearly 8,000 members, has previously slammed the policy as “ill-contrived, arbitrary” and largely unenforceable.

“This change represents a significant transition, not just for members of the Toronto Police Service but for all Canadians. Consequently, it is reasonable to keep an open mind and to make room for practical considerations, if necessary,” Saunders said in the statement. “I have invited the Toronto Police Association and the Senior Officers Organization to join the working group, to ensure that their views are taken into consideration.”

The majority of police forces in the Greater Toronto Area have not set a period of time in which members must abstain from cannabis and have instead said that they will be subject to the same “fit for duty” policy that has always been in place.

Other forces, however, have introduced stricter polities. In Calgary and Edmonton police are prohibited from consuming cannabis at all. The RCMP has also said that its members can’t use cannabis within 28 days of reporting for duty.

In his statement, Saunders said that it is important that police are always “unquestionably fit for duty.”

He said that because some research suggests that cannabis can continue to “affect a person’s ability to make good decisions, concentrate, control impulses and rely on memory for up to several weeks after last use” there needs to be a policy in place to ensure officers are always fit for duty.

“As members of the largest municipal police service in Canada, we must set a high standard. We are entrusted with the duty to enforce the law and are frequently required to engage in dangerous, stressful situations in order to protect peoples’ well-being,” he said.