TORONTO -- The chief of the Toronto Police Service is holding a news conference this afternoon to speak about “current events.”

Mark Saunders is expected to begin speaking at Toronto Police Headquarters at 4 p.m.

A news release announcing his availability to the media only stated he would be addressing “current events” and did not provide any further details.

The police service has recently faced harsh criticism in relation to the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a Black woman who fell from a 24th-floor balcony on May 27.

Family members of the 29-year-old have said she was in the midst of a mental health crisis when police were called to her apartment, located in the area of Bloor Street West and High Park Avenue.

She was alone inside the unit with six officers when she fell to her death.

The province’s police watchdog is currently investigating the matter.

A protest against the police service was held in Korchinski-Paquet’s honour last weekend in downtown Toronto.

Additional protests in her honour, as well as in the honour of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25, are scheduled to take place in Toronto this weekend.

