Toronto police charge two suspects in carjacking, GTA pharmacy robberies
Toronto Police have laid charges in connection with an alleged crime spree in May that involved two pharmacy robberies and a carjacking in Mississauga and Toronto.
Toronto Police said officers responded to robberies at pharmacies in Toronto and Mississauga on May 5 and May 7 respectively.
In both incidents, three male suspects allegedly entered the pharmacies in disguise.
One suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded cash and narcotics, police said, before the suspects fled with the money and drugs.
Then on May 9, police responded to a carjacking in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue.
According to police, two male suspects wearing masks approached a 46-year-old woman while she was standing next to her parked car, pointed a handgun and demanded her car keys.
The suspects then took her keys and fled the area in the stolen car, police said.
Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects and a day later officers from the guns and gangs task force allegedly spotted that suspect driving a vehicle with two other men inside in the area of Finch Avenue West and Kipling Avenue.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle but the suspect began driving dangerously and fled the area, police said.
Police said they subsequently identified a second suspect in connection with their investigation.
Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in Toronto on July 3 and he has since been charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of disguise with intent, and two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
He cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He made a court appearance on July 4.
Police said Saturday that another suspect turned himself in to police on July 14.
Ahmed Abdirahman, 21, of Toronto has been charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of disguise with intent, two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
He made a court appearance on July 15.
A third male suspect remains unidentified, police said Saturday.
Police are asking anyone with further information to get in touch with investigators.
