Toronto police charge suspect in alleged child luring

A suspect is facing sexual assault charges in connection with an alleged child luring and Toronto police say they are concerned there could be further victims.

According to police, a 38-year-old man communicated with a child online via Snapchat, pretending to be a 17-year-old.

Police allege that the suspect, aware of the victim’s age, met up with them in person and sexually assaulted them.

Officers executed a search warrant on June 11 in the area of Dufferin Street and King Street West in connection with the investigation.

In a news release issued Wednesday, they said that 38-year-old Fathi Rashid of Toronto has been arrested. He is facing numerous charges, including luring a child, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age, and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said the suspect used the usernames "savag3love666" and "ydk.lov33" to communicate with the victim.

Investigators released images of the suspect Wednesday and said that they are concerned that there could be more victims. Police are asking anyone with further information to reach out to investigators or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police also pointed to resources for kids and parents about staying safe online, as well as for those who may be at risk of offending.