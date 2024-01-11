TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police charge Richmond Hill man with possession of child pornography

    A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

    Police in Toronto have charged a 44-year-old man from Richmond Hill with possession of child pornography.

    The service’s Internet Child Exploitation section (ICE) announced the charges on Thursday after officers executed a search warrant at an address in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Bayview Avenue.

    Over the course of their investigation, police found that the suspect, Neil Khan, was using various usernames on social media platforms, including Capricorn3264@gmail.com, Capri, and Dave24201, prior to his arrest.

    Khan has been charged with possession of child pornography, access child pornography, make available child pornography, and fail to comply probation in connection with the investigation.

    He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday morning.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers.

