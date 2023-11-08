TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police charge man and woman in alleged confinement and sexual assault of girl, 14

    Donald Downey and Chanel Taylor can be seen above. (TPS Handout) Donald Downey and Chanel Taylor can be seen above. (TPS Handout)

    A man and a woman have been arrested and charged after they allegedly approached a 14-year-old girl on a Toronto street, took her to their residence, and sexually assaulted her.

    A release issued by Toronto police on Wednesday said the incident took place in the early morning hours of June 23 in the area of Pape and Cosburn avenues, just east of the Don Valley Parkway.

    Investigators allege that the girl was approached on the street before being taken to the suspects' address where she was sexually assaulted.

    On Monday, officers with Toronto police placed Donald Downey, 38, and Chanel Taylor, 27 – both residents of Toronto – under arrest. Both accused are facing charges including but not limited to sexual assault, sexual interference, and forcible confinement.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police said they believe there may be more victims and asked the public to contact them at 416-808-5504 with any information.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News