TORONTO -- Toronto police are laying a negligence charge against a convicted gun smuggler after a handgun he brought to Canada was allegedly found next to a man killed by a gunshot two years ago.

In July 2019, police in Ontario and the United States embarked on Project 93, an investigation targeting a man who smuggling handguns from sellers in Florida to buyers in Canada.

They captured 44-year-old Toronto man Jeffrey Gilmour driving into Canada with three handguns in his car.

They took Gilmour into custody and found a fourth handgun following a search of his home.

All four guns were traced to sellers in Florida.

Gilmour was convicted and sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Since his conviction, police have located four other handguns allegedly smuggled into Canada by Gilmour.

One of them, a revolver, was found next to a 19-year-old who had died of a gunshot wound.

As a result, Gilmour is now being charged with criminal negligence causing death, among other firearms offences.

Toronto police said it is the first instance where they are laying negligence charges in a gun smuggling investigation.

“Not only should they be held accountable for the offence of trafficking the firearm, but they should bear some responsibility for the crimes in which that firearm is used,” Det. Sgt. Robert DiDanieli said in a news release issued Wednesday.

DiDanieli told CP24 the 19-year-old man’s death tied to the revolver was not a homicide.

Along with the negligence causing death charge, Gilmour is facing charges of knowingly transferring a firearm, possession of a firearm for transfer and importing a firearm knowing no authority

He is expected to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West, at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in room 202.