

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have charged a former teacher in connection with the sex assault of two students about 40 years ago.

Investigators say the incidents occurred between September 1978 and June 1979.

The name of the school where the teacher was employed has not been released, but police said the victims were between the ages of nine and 10 years old.

A suspect identified by police as 79-year-old Earl Molyneaux was taken into custody in Charlottetown on a Canada-wide warrant earlier this week. He has been charged with two counts of indecent assault on a male.

The accused was employed as an elementary teacher during the late 1960s to early 1980s and travelled between Toronto and Prince Edward Island.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.