Toronto police charge 15-year-old with 10 offences following firearms investigation

Toronto police say a 15-year-old boy is facing 10 different charges following a firearms investigation.

Police say he was arrested on Monday in the city's east end, near the Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.

The force alleges that the boy had a .22-calibre handgun and a magazine with 10 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested.

He was charged with possession of a loaded restricted firearm, having an altered serial number on a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence, among other offences.

Police say he's scheduled to appear in court this morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.

(The Canadian Press)