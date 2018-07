Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have beefed up security in Toronto’s downtown core due to an “unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information” that officials say caused them to believe there may be a “potential risk to public safety.”

Toronto police say the information relates specifically to the GTA but York Regional Police later confirmed that they too are monitoring several areas in their region.

Insp. Michael Barksy said the service has decided to deploy additional front-line police officers throughout 52 Division as a result of the unspecified information.

The area, which is bordered by Spadina Avenue to the west, Bloor Street to the north, Yonge Street to the east and the waterfront to the south, encompasses popular Toronto landmarks such as the CN Tower and the Rogers Centre.

Barksy was tight-lipped about the situation and would not divulge anything he considers “investigative.”

“The only requirement from the police, we believe that is necessary, is enhanced police presence in this area,” he told reporters shortly before noon.

“Because it is a potential risk that is something that from an investigative standpoint we have to continue to monitor. If we could provide more specifics, we would certainly be forthwith with that.”

Despite the boosted security, Barksy said Torontonians should continue to use and enjoy the area. He pointed to the concrete jersey barriers installed in typically-populated areas around the downtown core as an example of how police are constantly monitoring public safety.

A Foo Fighters concert scheduled for tonight at the Rogers Centre will go ahead as planned.

“Every one of the venues along this area is open for business,” Barksy said.

“As you’ll see tonight with the Foo Fighters, we’ll have increased police presence and that’s for public safety… It’s not inconsistent with anything we’ve done in the recent past and it won’t be inconsistent with anything we do in the future.”

However, he asked residents who see something that seems “out of the norm” to contact authorities.

“Without the eyes of the public, we won’t succeed,” he said. “We do want people to call in if they see something suspicious.”

Major landmarks dotted with police officers

Toronto police tweeted an advisory about the unspecified threat at around 9:30 a.m.

“We are responding to an unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information relating to the GTA,” the tweet read.

“As a result of this information, you will see an increased number of police officers throughout the city and, specifically, in the downtown core.”

Video from the CTV News Toronto Chopper showed a number of cruisers near the Rogers Centre, the Scotiabank Arena, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and Ripley’s Aquarium. Several officers with Toronto police’s Emergency Task Force were also spotted in the Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street area.

An increased police presence has also been confirmed at Canada’s Wonderland, which is located in Vaughan, about 45 minutes north of Toronto.

While the amusement park remains open, a spokesperson said York Regional Police officers are on-site as a result of the unspecified threat in the GTA.

“In conjunction with York Region Police, we are aware of unspecified and uncorroborated information regarding venues in the GTA,” a statement from director of communications Grace Peacock reads. “Canada’s Wonderland officials are working with York Region Police and continue to take their guidance on this matter.”

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle told CP24 they became aware of the information “fairly recently” and responded “immediately.” She said there are other locations outside of Canada’s Wonderland that officers are monitoring but would not disclose them.

She said the force is using “all the resources they have” to ensure “full coverage” in areas of interest.

“Certainly we’re going to be putting out more information as needed,” she said.

Toronto police confirmed that they’ve tapped nearby 14 Division and 51 Division for assistance patrolling the downtown core.

The force has been in touch with other police jurisdictions in the GTA but Barksy would not disclose specifics.

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said police make a “risk assessment” when deciding what information to release during an investigation. He said some information is withheld for the sake of public safety.

“It is very critical in these situations that the investigation is protected, that the information, if there is a need, is protected. Some information you can’t let out, it would compromise an investigation,” he said.

“We’ve got a great group of intelligence officers and they are analyzing every bit of intelligence they have.”

City, province, feds all briefed on situation

A spokesperson for Toronto Mayor John Tory confirmed that he has been made aware of the investigation.

“The Mayor was briefed by Chief Saunders this morning and he will be continuing to monitor the situation,” a statement reads. “We have no further comment at this time and all questions should be directed to Toronto Police.”

Premier Doug Ford, who is expected to lay out his priorities in his government’s first throne speech at Queen’s Park this afternoon, has also been briefed by security officials.

“We are aware of the reported potential threat in the City of Toronto. While the information is unsubstantiated, the Premier has been briefed by the Provincial Security Advisor and is actively monitoring the situation,” a statement from his office reads.

“Our officials remain in close contact with federal and municipal security partners.”

Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale also tweeted about the situation, saying “federal agencies are aware of heightened police presence in the GTA.”

“As per normal policing arrangements, (we) stand ready to assist if necessary,” the tweet, sent shortly before 11 a.m., reads.

While not involved in the investigation, the RCMP confirms they too have been briefed about the situation.

Toronto airports, transit systems staying ‘vigilant’

So far, there are no service disruptions on the TTC or GO Transit as a result of the situation.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the transit system, specifically Union Station in downtown Toronto, has been placed on a “heightened vigilance level” due to an “unsubstantiated threat.”

“We have a plan and we put that plan in place. Part of that plan is to keep people informed,” she said.

“We’ve communicated with our employees to let them know that there has been an unsubstantiated threat… We really need the support of our staff because they’re our eyes and ears of the whole transit system.”

Aikins said transit riders should continue to go about their day but report anything they find unusual.

Meanwhile, both Billy Bishop and Toronto Pearson International airports have boosted security. Neither airport has reported interruptions to flight schedules as a result.