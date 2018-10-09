

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





With marijuana legalization a week away, Toronto police officers are learning what rules they must abide by when it comes to recreational use.

According to a source, all officers will be banned from using cannabis within 28 days of reporting for active duty.

The source told CP24 that the policy was announced Tuesday by Chief Mark Saunders in a video circulated privately to service members.

Canada will legalize cannabis for recreational use on Oct. 17, becoming the second country in the world to do so. The legislation allows those 19 and over to legally possess and use small amounts of recreational cannabis. In Ontario, adults will be permitted to possess up to 30 grams and as many as four plants in their homes.

While he has not reviewed the specifics of the policy, Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said he knew its release was imminent.

In a statement, McCormack said his union will comb through the police to ensure it complies with the collective agreement, legislation, and human rights, among other things.

Last month, The Canadian Forces placed limits on when military personnel can use recreational pot once it is legalized.

As part of the rules, all military personnel are barred from using weed eight-hours before going on duty, and 24 hours before handling or using a weapon, performing training or operating machinery.

The period of time climbs to 28 days for those members who are stationed on a submarine or military plane.

It is prohibited for any member on international operations, exercises or training.

