TORONTO -- Toronto police are hoping the public can help identify a woman found dead in Trinity Bellwoods Park earlier this month.

In the early morning hours of June 10, police officers and paramedics responded to a call for unknown trouble at the large downtown park.

At the time, a passerby had located an unresponsive woman inside a dark sleeping bag, Det. Mary Vruna told reporters on Wednesday.

Vruna said emergency responders attempted life saving measures on the woman but were unsuccessful.

“The days preceding June 10, the weather was quite warm and many people had taken advantage of being outdoors,” the detective said while standing metres away from where the woman was found.

“We are asking that anyone that may have had interactions with her and may have had a conversation where she may have given a name, possibly a first name or a nickname, I ask that you call police.”

Vruna added that the woman’s “life circumstances are unknown at this time.”

“She may have been recently transient from another city or another possible scenario could be that she was confused, disorientated, thus leaving her home going unnoticed.”

Investigators said there is no evidence at this time that leads them to believe the circumstances surrounding this death were suspicious.

Trinity Bellwoods Park, located in the west end of downtown Toronto, garnered a lot of attention about two weeks prior.

On May 23, thousands of people descended on the park, ignoring physical distancing rules laid out by the Ontario government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I mentioned the previous days prior, the weather was extremely warm and the morning after she was located the city had quite a heavy rainfall and a thunderstorm,” Vruna said.

Investigators are now asking people to “check their neighbours, tenants, friends that live alone, or persons that you have not seen for a while and see if they are OK.”

An artist rendering and photographs of the clothing the woman was wearing at the time she was found have been released by investigators. She was wearing capris from Northern Reflections, a shirt from Tabi International and was using a sleeping bag from Mountain Warehouse.

“We are not providing any further descriptions of the female as we want people to look solely at the images,” Vruna said. “We want them to avoid any tunnel vision and dismiss anyone they may think of because they feel they may not have the right descriptive features, such as age, height and weight.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.