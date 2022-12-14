Toronto police arrest two Quebec suspects linked to high-end pick-up truck theft operation

Two suspects have been arrested and police continue to search for four others in connection with the theft of high-end pick-up trucks in the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto police said they received reports last month about vehicle thefts across the city and the region that span over a period of several weeks and began an investigation.

They learned that suspects targeted expensive pick-up trucks in private driveways overnight, stealing them by using electronic diagnostic equipment that would override the vehicle ignition systems.

As a result of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at an address in the area of Wilson Avenue and Allen Road on Monday. Police said they located a number of electronic diagnostic equipment and a large amount of money during the search.

Two people from Quebec were arrested. They have been identified as 21-year-old Anthony Estiaine and 28-year-old Christian Giroux, who are each facing 22 charges, including 18 counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Four other suspects are outstanding and being sought – three from Quebec and one from Toronto.

Police said 28-year-old Roody Pierre, 27-year-old Georges-Junior Saint Elien, 30-year-old Jean-Feney Saint Jean and 20-year-old Anas Nawajha are wanted for 18 counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments and unlawful purchase of automobile master key.

Police are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of the four suspects to contact investigators at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.