TORONTO -- Toronto police have placed a local teacher under arrest after an investigation involving the uploading of large quantities of child pornography onto the internet.

According to police, Sean Done, 32, of Toronto was arrested on May 27 and charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography, and one count of making child pornography available.

Done was employed with the Toronto District School Board as a high school teacher at Central Toronto Academy, located at 570 Shaw Street.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to TDSB for a statement.

Police are concerned that Done may have had potential additional contact with students, especially online, and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-8500.

Done appeared in court on Thursday.