Toronto police alert public after responding to 4 calls for suspected drug ODs downtown

Here's how deep Canada's orphan well problem runs

Canadian companies are spending public funding to clean up their oil and gas wells at a time when the industry is raking in historic profits, yet many wells remain abandoned or unplugged. As the number of these wells rises, so do the environmental costs and the likelihood that taxpayers will be on the hook for them.

Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone since the Ukraine war, to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said Sunday.

The U.S. leads the world in weather catastrophes, here's why

Blame geography for the U.S. getting hit by stronger, costlier, more varied and frequent extreme weather than anywhere on the planet, several experts said. Two oceans, the Gulf of Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, jutting peninsulas like Florida, clashing storm fronts and the jet stream combine to naturally brew the nastiest of weather.

U.S. Midwest, South reel from pack of tornadoes that killed 26

Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. South and Midwest on Sunday raced to assess the destruction wreaked by storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes and killed at least 26 people in small towns and big cities, as severe weather moved into parts of the Northeast.

  • 6 children will return to Quebec from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates

    Six Canadian children are set to leave a Syrian prison camp and fly to Canada without their mother, who cannot come with them because federal officials have not completed her security assessment, advocates for the family say. The federal government gave the Quebec woman until today to decide whether her children would join other Canadians on the repatriation flight, expected to depart any day now, or remain with her in Syria, said Alexandra Bain of the group Families Against Violent Extremism.

    A general view of Karama camp for internally displaced Syrians, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 by the village of Atma, Idlib province, Syria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Omar Albam

