TORONTO -- Toronto police say they are alerting the public after a man in a car followed a young girl in East York.

Police say that at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday officers responded to a call about a suspicious incident in the Barrington Avenue and Balfour Avenue area.

It was reported, police said, that a girl under the age of 12 was walking in the area, and was followed by a man in a newer model black import car.

The man allegedly tried to lure the girl into his car with compliments, police said. The girl, fearing for her safety, ran home.

Police describe the man as older with a heavy build, and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.