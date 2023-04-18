Toronto pins avian flu concerns as reason to end backyard chickens

Chicken coops are getting the chopping block at city hall indefinitely as staff cite the “highly pathogenic” avian flu as reason to end the successful pilot program in Toronto.

“This report recommends that the UrbanHensTO backyard hens pilot program concludes, and that consideration for further extension, expansion or making the program permanent be paused indefinitely,” a city report issued on Tuesday stated.

The program launched in 2018, allowing residents in select parts of the city to have up to four chickens for ultra-fresh eggs and personal enjoyment.

A year ago, city staff recommended the pilot be made permanent after only five complaints were filed among the 202 households with chicken coops in Parkdale-High Park, Davenport, Spadina Fort-York, and University-Rosedale.

However, the pilot was extended for one more year to further study avian flu concerns, along with the cost of an expanded program.

In that time span, avian flu has spread, with 1,751 suspect and confirmed positive cases across Canada. Locally, outbreaks have been detected on two southern Ontario farms and multiple cases have been confirmed in Brampton and Caledon.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a viral infection that spreads quickly among birds and can result in sudden death. On rare occasions, humans can contract the illness.

As a result of the risk of disease transmission, city staff shutdown the prospect of backyard coops.

The city report also pinned the decision on the limited number of veterinarians in the city able to provide appropriate care for hens, along with the significant resources and costs required to tackle community safety and sanitary concerns.

Residents who took part in the pilot can keep their hens until they die, despite the end of the program, the city said.