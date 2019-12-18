TORONTO -- A 64-year-old Toronto photographer is now facing additional sexual assault and voyeurism charges relating to numerous incidents over the past 10 years after more female victims came forward to police.

The Toronto Police Service’s sex crimes unit launched an investigation on June 6 after two incidents were reported to investigators one month prior.

Investigators allege two females, both under the age of 18, attended Efren Chimbo’s house during the month of May for photography sessions.

During the sessions, Chimbo allegedly videotaped both of the victims without their knowledge or consent and sexually assaulted one of them.

“A search warrant was executed in the area of Rogers Road and Dufferin Street and a number of electronic devices were seized,” Det.-Const. Alexandra Marks told reporters at a news conference held on Wednesday morning at Toronto Police Headquarters.

At the time, Chimbo was charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of voyeurism, two counts of making child pornography, and two counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation then continued and a new release was issued by investigators on July 22, 2019, which included a photograph of Chimbo. After seeing the news release, police said, additional victims came forward.

“Officers analyzed the devices that were seized during the execution of the original search warrant and located several videos, which we believe to be of a voyeuristic nature,” Marks said. “The videos all appear to have been recorded inside Chimbo’s residence during photography sessions.”

“It is believed that numerous women attended his residence to have their photographs taken over the past 10 or so years.”

After several more incidents were investigated, police said they laid additional charges against Chimbo in November and December, including three more counts of sexual assault and two more counts of voyeurism.

0722 17:40 Man Arr. In Voyeurism Invst., Efren Chimbo, 64 Pol Have E...re More Victims https://t.co/kiK37mB8Yz — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 22, 2019

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Jan. 21 to faces these charges.

Police urge more victims to come forward

Marks added that investigators have also seized videos of women who have not yet been identified.

“I am asking anyone who has attended Chimbo’s residence for photographs who has not yet come forward and contacted us to please do so,” she said. “We would like to identify these women and hear their stories.”

“We are also concerned that there are more victims that have been sexually assaulted by Chimbo.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.