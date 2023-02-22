Toronto Pearson hit with flight cancellations, delays during winter storm

Toronto Pearson International Airport faces a number of flight delays and cancellations as parts of the province continue to get blanketed by the winter storm.

Environment Canada forecasted up to 15 centimetres of heavy snow and ice pellets for Toronto in a weather alert Wednesday. Its updated statement calls for periods of freezing "drizzle" Thursday, which could potentially create icy and slipipery road conditions.

In a tweet Thursday, the Toronto airport warned travellers the "lingering effects" from the storm could still impact their flights.

“For those travelling today, or for those picking up friends and family, consult with your airline prior to leaving for the airport for the most up-to-date information on your flight status,” Rachel Bertone, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

“Please also remember that airlines make any decisions on flight cancellations and are responsible for baggage delivery and reuniting passengers with lost bags, so any related questions or comments should likewise be directed to your airline.”

Bertone added that the GTAA is monitoring the inclement weather, and is working to clear the snow to keep travellers and flights moving.

As of 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, nearly 17 per cent of Pearson’s 467 scheduled departures have been cancelled, while about 15 per cent of the 479 arriving flights have been cancelled.

Compared to Wednesday, more than 18 per cent of Pearson’s 439 scheduled departures have been cancelled, while roughly 24 per cent of the 434 arriving flights have been cancelled.

Air Canada warned Pearson passengers Wednesday the winter storm could affect their flights, and to check their flight status before trekking to the airport.

“A goodwill policy is in effect permitting customers to make flight changes,” the airline said in a tweet.

Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport is also advising fliers to check with their airlines for flight statuses and updates due to the winter weather conditions.